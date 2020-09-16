The pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Napier has been named as Valerie Jane Baylis.
Emergency services were called to the fatal crash on Gloucester St, Taradale, about 6.34pm on September 10.
The 87-year-old was from Napier.
A police spokeswoman said no arrests have been made and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Advertisement
"Serious crash investigations can take some time - months in some cases - depending on the complexity," a police spokeswoman previously said.
The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the scene.
Diversions were in place.