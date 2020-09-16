National Party leader Judith Collins has today defended the absence of her crusher persona, saying it hasn't disappeared - it's just not appropriate to be steely all the time.

Defending criticism that Crusher Collins was missing in action and she had gone soft, the Opposition leader reassured Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking it was definitely not the case.

"She's here, she's definitely here," laughed Collins.

"But when I'm putting out a dental health policy or an education policy you're going to see a softer side of me. You just can't do those things with a crusher look on your face!"

She also added she was far from one-dimensional.

"Like everyone else I have a tougher side, a fun side and a very serious side."

The Opposition leader this morning revealed the party would be releasing its economic policy tomorrow.



"What you're going to see from us is all about growth. We can't tax our way out of this. What we have to do is boost jobs, boost businesses and keep people working," said Collins.



"More welfare is not going to do it."



She said there would be "substantial points of difference" that Labour would "scream" about.



Everything in the policy was costed independently by NZEIR economists.

In one of the stranger moments in politics this week, the Opposition leader was immortalised in a tattoo depicting her as the Bond girl of New Zealand.

Te Aroha man Nik Given took political devotion to a new level by getting a likeness of the National leader inked into his thigh.

Collins said she was extremely flattered by the gesture and hoped it would become a trend.