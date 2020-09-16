Auckland commuters are in for a longer trip to work this morning after a track fault has closed the city's central railway station.
Auckland Transport says Britomart Station in the CBD is temporarily shut and passengers using trains should expect delays.
Commuters were being warned to allow extra time to get into the city due to delays and cancellations.
All trains would be stopping at Newmarket.
Advertisement
Read More
- Auckland metro rail network in worse condition than first thought - NZ Herald
- Trespasser on Auckland rail line brings delays for commuters - NZ Herald
- Auckland trains halted after car drives on the tracks, driver taken to hospital - NZ Herald
- Onehunga trains cleared to resume after truck hits underpass at Ellerslie - NZ Herald
There were currently replacement bus services running between Britomart and the station.
This morning queues were starting to form on Remuera Rd outside the entrance to Newmarket Train Station with masked passengers observing social distancing while they waited to be taken into the city by bus.