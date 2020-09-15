A manhunt is under way a person from a fleeing vehicle that tore through the streets of Christchurch this morning.

Police say they tried to pull over a car around 8.30am on Wainui St, but the driver fled.

Officers quickly abandoned the chase due to the manner of driving, police said.

A witness said he was almost hit by a brown Ford Falcon driving up the wrong side of Blenheim Rd - a major arterial.

Police say the car crashed into a parked vehicle on Middleton Rd, and the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

The driver was caught and arrested near the scene - and a search is still underway for the other person.