Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash involving a bus and a train north of Palmerston North.

Police say initial indications are that there are "serious injuries".

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Railway Rd and the Clevely Line, in Bunnythorpe, just after 8am.

Diversions are now in place and motorists are being told to avoid the area at Dixons Line and Railway Rd.

They say police are not long on the scene so there is no information yet on injuries.

More to come.