Multiple fire appliances are battling a scrub fire north of Whangamata.

The blaze has closed a portion of State Highway 25, near Toko Rd at Onemana, to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

The fire was reported about 7.25am.

Northern fire shift manager Craig Dally said the fire was now classified a third alarm which has seen crews from around Coromandel and Bay of Plenty descend on the scene.

The fire north of Whangamata. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

While the 600sqm fire wasn't huge, it had become a bit more complicated to tackle after it jumped SH25. Two helicopters were also at the scene.

That lead to the closure of the road.

Two Onemana crews were first to the scene and were since being helped by crews from Whangamata, Tairua, a tanker from Paeroa and a command unit from Greerton.

Nearby Opoutere School had posted on social media that buses would be running "very late" due to the road closure and downed powerlines.



Dally said it was too early to say when the road would re-open.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said Civil Defence had advised everyone to stay away.

Some nearby residents may experience power outages.