A man who was admitted to an Auckland hospital with a gunshot wound is being told to get medical help urgently after leaving with the bullet still in his stomach.

Tony Moses arrived at Middlemore Hospital, South Auckland, early yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen area, police said.

"Moses left the hospital of his own volition soon after being admitted," Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said.

"Moses requires urgent medical treatment and surgery to remove the projectile."

It has not been revealed exactly what time Moses arrived at hospital and what time it is thought he left.

It is also not yet known whether he left on his own or if he had help.

Police are appealing to Moses to come forward immediately or seek help.

Anyone with information about his location is also being urged to contact authorities immediately.

Barry said police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting that resulted in Moses getting the wound.

"[We] cannot rule out the possibility that the injury was accidentally self-inflicted," Barry said.

Moses is known to police are there are warrants for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and breaching release conditions.

Can you help? Anyone with information can call Police on 105 or anonymously via the CrimeStoppers hotline: 0800 555 111