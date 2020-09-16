Say it right three times and you'll never get it wrong again - Aokautere. In this latest video for te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Ohomairangi Te Awa-Atea Whaiapu and Aareta Ruka-kea Mohi show us how again and again.

It's all part of a Palmerston North City Council campaign to help locals pronounce some common placenames around the city.

Palmerston North City Council has collaborated with Rangitāne o Manawatū for te Wiki o te Reo Māori to teach locals how to pronounce some local Māori place names in Papaioea (Palmerston North).

The council says te Wiki o te Reo Māori is a good time for everyone to engage and learn about places in their own backyard.

Video footage supplied by Palmerston North City Council.