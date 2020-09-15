Emergency services are responding to a large blaze on Auckland's North Shore.

Eighteen fire engines and other vehicles from across Auckland are battling to control the blaze on Triton Drive in Rosedale, near Albany.

Northern shift manager Colin Underdown said Fire and Emergency Services received multiple reports of a building fire shortly before 8.30pm.

Underdown said the two-story building measured at 200m by 50m and the fire was not yet under control.

"Firefighters transmitted a second alarm just before they arrived, the building was well-involved on arrival," he said.

A third alarm, meaning a large fire, has been triggered, requesting further assistance.

The building is understood to be an engineering design business, with the fire sparking in the businesses' workshop. There are no reports of injuries.

Newstalk ZB caller John says he's just driven past the fire. He says it looks like a substantial modern office building.

"I think there's quite a few small businesses underneath."

He says it is well alight, a "pretty big" fire.