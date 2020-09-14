

Hastings District Council has decided it will take the plunge and open its renowned water facility Splash Planet this summer in anticipation of the region being in Level 1.

But if alert levels were to remain at Level 2, rather than shifting to Level 1 next week as indicated by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, further discussions about its operation could take place.

The decision means Splash Planet could open in just over two months on November 16.

The Strategy and Policy Commitee reconvened on Tuesday, a week after a suggestion of closing the facility over the summer and renovating it was put to councillors, to make the decision.

Councillors voted to plan to allow Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle to plan to open for the season and manage operations for maximum opening times and patronage.

The decision brings with it risk of changes to Covid-19 alert levels, which would bring operational losses caused by the closure of the facility. Even if closed, the facility would need to continue to pay some of its roughly 85 staff.

The recommendations also mean council officers will now begin the staff recruitment process.

An extra recommendation was added which means that if the country or region moves to level 2 or other Covid-19 restrictions, Bickle will return to council to seek further governance guidance on operational plans for Splash Planet.