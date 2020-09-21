Taxing the rich is the way to alleviate poverty, says Napier Green candidate James Crow.

"If we don't take some from somewhere then we're never going to change," he says in this Local Focus video of Napier candidates.

But Labour candidate Stuart Nash says increasing taxes on people is not the way forward.

"If you tax people too much they don't spend money in the economy," he says.

National candidate Katie Nimon says people resent too many taxes and the Government should invest in community groups to help those in poverty.

"I think community organisations is the answer to poverty because you can see how well they work."

ACT candidate Judy Kendall says a flatter tax regime would stimulate businesses to create more jobs.

"If you're a good worker, and the company is progressing well because of your efforts, I'm sure there's nothing stopping them raising your wages anyway."

On a similar theme, New Conservatives candidate Deborah Burnside said people need to be empowered to be less dependant on government.

"That's why New Conservative has a policy of no tax on the first $20,000 of income."

• John Smith is also standing in the Napier electorate as an independent.