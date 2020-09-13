Nearly one million Kiwis have signed on to speak, sing or listen to te reo Māori at midday today as part of the Māori Language Moment - Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori.

With the traditional marches for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori/Māori Language Week on September 14 cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, Te Taura Whiri/Māori Language Commission is calling on everybody to join the Māori Language Moment, and share a kōrero online at 12pm.

September 14 marks 48 years since a small group of language champions presented a petition to Parliament from 30,000 New Zealanders asking the government to teach Māori language in schools.

The 1972 petition sparked a turnaround for generations of Māori who were beaten in schools for speaking their language, and was the catalyst for that date becoming Māori Language Day – extended to Māori Language Week in 1975, an increase in Māori tuition across the country, and Māori becoming an official language in 1987.

As of Monday morning over 900,000 people had signed up to join the Māori Language Moment, with almost 500,000 signing up over the weekend

NZME publications are today attended several locations across the motu to share Māori Language Moments, and will be publishing them on this page.

Te Taura Whiri/Māori Language Commission chair Rawinia Higgins said they were excited to see so many joining in on the action.

"We are humbled and excited to see people from across Aotearoa – from our smallest towns to our largest cities, multinational companies, cafes, schools and kōhanga – choosing to join us for a moment to celebrate te reo. Friends and whānau overseas are also joining us."

The one million number coincides with the Government strategy to have one million te reo Māori speakers in the country by 2040.

"To safeguard te reo we want one million Māori language speakers by 2040 but we want to start in 2020: even if only for a moment," Higgins said.

The commission will host a Zui Mano – a Zoom meeting with 1000 attendees – for its own Māori Language Moment.

On Monday the Green Party and Māori Party unveiled their te reo Māori policies.

The Green Party is calling for te reo to be a core school subject up to year 10, and te reo courses to be included in the Targeted Training and Apprenticeships scheme to boost kaiako, teacher, numbers.

"If the Government is serious about its commitment to integrate te reo Māori into schools by 2025, it must make it a core curriculum subject, and properly resource it," co-leader Marama Davidson said.

The Māori Party's te reo policy included changing New Zealand's name to Aotearoa and that all Pākeha place names, cities and towns will be replaced with their original Māori ingoa (name) by 2026.

The Māori Party also aims to establish a Māori Standards Authority which will have the legislative power to audit all public service departments against cultural competency standards.

The policy also guarantees that te reo Māori and Māori history will be made core curriculum subjects up to Year 10 at secondary schools and require all primary schools to incorporate te reo Māori into 25 per cent of their curriculum by 2026 and 50 per cent by 2030.

"It is unacceptable that only 20 per cent of our people can speak their own language and that only three per cent of the country can speak its official language," Māori Party candidate for Waiariki Rawiri Waititi said.

"We need to be doing more at a systemic level to protect and promote the reo of Aotearoa."

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2020 runs from Monday, September 14, to Sunday, September 20.