Emergency services are considering bringing in reinforcements from the air to help a fire crew battling a blaze on a fishing vessel in Milford Sound.

Local firefighters have been called to the fire on a vessel at the Fisherman's Wharf in Deep Water Basin early this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said just before 5.30am that crews from Te Ānau can't get to the site by road; as State Highway 94 is closed due to there being a high avalanche risk in the area.

They are therefore looking at the option of bringing in a brigade by helicopter at daybreak - if weather conditions permit.

The boat is said to be "well ablaze" but there are no reports of anyone on board the fishing boat. There are also no reports of injuries at this stage.

It is not yet clear how the fire started, a southern fire communications spokesman said.