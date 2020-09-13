Emergency services are considering bringing in reinforcements from the air to help a fire crew battling a blaze on a fishing vessel in Milford Sound.

Local firefighters were called to the fire on a vessel at the Fisherman's Wharf in Deep Water Basin about 4am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager said while Milford crews were there, getting help from crews in nearby Te Ānau had proved difficult as State Highway 94 was closed due to there being a high avalanche risk in the area.

Vessels moor in the sheltered Deep Water Basin near the head of Milford Sound. Photo / Edward Rooney

The spokesperson said it had been decided to fly the crew in, however they were yet to land just before 7am.

The boat was "well ablaze" but there were no reports of anyone on board the fishing boat, which was moored at the local wharf.

Fire crews are battling a blaze on a fishing vessel in the Milford Sounds early this morning. Image / Google

There were also no reports of injuries.

It was not yet clear how the fire started, a southern fire communications spokesman said.