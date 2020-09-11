Wellington police are appealing for members of the public to come forward after a kidnapping in Wellington last month.

Officers are seeking witnesses who saw two vehicles driving erratically in the Eastern suburbs on Tuesday, August 25, between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

The vehicles involved are believed to be a dark-coloured BMW hatchback which was closely followed by a dark-coloured medium-to-large sedan or hatchback.

They travelled from Shelly Bay Rd to Miramar Ave, and then to Cobham Drive, Troy St, Rongotai Rd, Evans Bay Parade, KFC Kilbirnie and finally Onepu Rd.

The victim, who was being held in one of the vehicles, managed to escape at this time, Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott said.

While the victim was not hurt and the incident is believed to be isolated, police would like to hear from anyone who could assist them.

"This occurred on a Tuesday night and we believe the erratic manner of driving involved would have caught the attention of people in the area," Wescott said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who remembers seeing these two vehicles or has dash camera or CCTV footage that may have captured them.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police via 105 and quote file number 200825/5640. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111."