

The caregiver of a 7-year-old Napier girl whose soft toy comforted her through dark times is calling for public help to try to locate the lost soft toy.

The Onekawa School girl and her caregiver have been without Mr Rabbit since Tuesday.

Eastern District Police Sergeant Andrew Knox said the toy was last seen at the bus stop on Carlyle St, Napier.

Knox said despite a Facebook post reaching more than 8000 people, Mr Rabbit is still missing.

"I have offered to find her a replacement, but she is waiting for Mr Rabbit to return," he said.

Her caregiver told Hawke's Bay Today Mr Rabbit was one of few things the girl was holding when police picked her up to take her into their custody in 2016.

"She has had a few sleepless nights," the caregiver said. "It's only a toy, but these are the little things, and they matter.

"She and Mr Rabbit have been through some exceptional circumstances and come out the other end.

"Mr Rabbit has been along her side throughout everything."

The girl's caring nature had thwarted plans to get a new toy.

"She offered the new rabbit to a different child who has never had a friend like Mr Rabbit," her caregiver said.

"She looks at this as a lost whānau member. We'd all be in dire straits if we lost someone close to us, and this is her equivalent."

The caregiver said she had heard a rumour Mr Rabbit may have found himself a new home with a homeless man on Marine Pde.

"There were a couple of guys at the bus stop, who may have seen him.

"We don't know what may happen, but we are hoping for a happy outcome. But it has been heartbreaking - she's been in my arms crying."