A Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association online AGM meeting has been hacked.

The students' association has issued a statement saying unknown attendees took control of the screen-sharing function on Zoom.

They then shared racist, homophobic, and graphic content.

VUWSA said they were shocked, furious, and disgusted.

"Their rhetoric was deeply harmful and hurtful, and it has no place at VUWSA, at the university, or anywhere else."

The association has "deeply" apologised to the communities who were targeted and to those who were present on the Zoom meeting.

"VUWSA is a safe space for all. This means that we have absolutely zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour. We think it's absolutely abhorrent."

VUWSA said it was its responsibility to ensure the spaces and events it facilitates are safe.

"What happened today is not in line with any of our values, and we are currently investigating our security protocols to ensure it will not happen again."