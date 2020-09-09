A woman in her 30s has been hospitalised after an alleged assault in Hastings on Thursday morning.

Police were called to an incident in the back car park of Unichem Stortford Lodge pharmacy on Heretaunga St West, which a witness described as a stabbing, about 11.30am.

A police spokeswoman said three people had been arrested in relation to the assault, which involved a knife, and charges were still being considered.

No-one else was being sought by police.

A witness said the people involved in the altercation were not staff or customers of the pharmacy.

They said a woman was stabbed by what looked like a kitchen knife as part of a brawl involving multiple people.

Other witnesses, who did not want to be named, told Hawke's Bay Today there was lots of yelling, including accusations of stealing, as the altercation took place, before police arrived quickly.