National leader Judith Collins is speaking to media at a steel fabrication workshop in Palmerston North.

She will likely be asked about the issues of the day, including National's election promises and Labour's tax policy.

Collins toured the ETECH steel engineering factory this morning.

Yesterday National announced it would set up a National Infrastructure Bank, which would advise and finance local and central government projects.

Advertisement

The Crown Financial Institution would combine several entities into a single umbrella agency, which would act as a "careful steward" over infrastructure and provide clear lines of accountability, the party says.

"The National Infrastructure Bank will need to see that infrastructure proposals are robust, something that hasn't been the case for shovel-ready projects, the Provincial Growth Fund, KiwiBuild or light rail," Collins said.

"National's approach will lift the quality of government spending and shift risk from the Crown to the private sector."