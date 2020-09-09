Allegations of a Dunedin secondary school teacher having a sexual relationship with a pupil are neither accurate nor complete, the school's board of trustees chairwoman says.

The school sent a notice to parents yesterday, confirming the teacher had resigned, but there had been "some discussion in the community in relation to this matter".

Several sources told the Otago Daily Times the teacher had allegedly had a sexual relationship with a pupil, and was caught in the act.

When asked about the allegations, the school's board of trustees chairwoman said the information provided was "neither complete nor accurate".

She confirmed one of the teaching staff had recently resigned, and said the board and school management were working alongside the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Council of Aotearoa NZ to ensure compliance with all obligations as a school on a professional conduct matter.

"Our responsibilities as an employer prevent us from making any further public comment.

"We request that you respect the statutory processes in place and are considerate of the well-being and safety of all members of our community, including our staff and students at this time."

Ministry of Education sector enablement and support deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the school had notified the ministry about the matter but declined to say what the matter was.

"The school board is following the correct procedures, and we are here to provide support if needed.

"As is required when any alleged issue is raised about a person with a teaching registration, the board is required to inform the Teaching Council.

"The Teaching Council then has a responsibility to consider whether or not an investigation of the person's suitability to continue to hold a teaching registration is warranted."

The ODT has a query in with the Teaching Council.

