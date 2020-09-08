COMMENT

The inability to quickly contain the Mt Roskill mini-cluster is holding up a move to alert level 1, and the Government should now consider using its powers to forcibly quarantine.

Discounting the cases connected to the Evangelical Fellowship Church, the number of community cases in the past seven days are: 0, 1 (already in isolation, so a minimal chance of spreading Covid-19), 0, 1, 0, 1, 0.

Such a string would make moving to level 1 after September 16 more likely than the actual string of cases outside of MIQ: 4, 2, 4, 2, 3, 1, 3.

But the real kicker is the latest case that emerged last night: a St Dominic's Catholic College student who tested positive was at school on Friday .

New cases are not so worrisome if they are already in isolation.

But Auckland was at level 2.5 last week, so an infectious high school student may have been at school from Monday to Friday; people can be infectious for days before showing symptoms.

That was also a reason why the current alert level settings were prolonged. The most recent case in the Botany group tested positive last Tuesday , Auckland's second day out of lockdown lite.

The student, who did everything right by going home on Friday after feeling unwell, is a close contact of the Mt Roskill mini-cluster.

In an ideal response, people are identified and tested early, and their close contacts are traced and isolated as quickly as possible. A group of potentially infected people could be ring-fenced within days.

It already took a few days from the student's symptoms on Friday until a positive test was returned on Tuesday.

And today marks two weeks since the public alert went out from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service about three church services and a wedding at the Evangelical Fellowship Church. Those services took place roughly a month ago.

People in the mini-cluster have been reluctant to get tested and to disclose close contacts.

It may not be deliberate, but if the close contacts were identified early, the student would have already been tested and in isolation before Auckland came out of level 3.

It may also be deliberate. Health Minister Chris Hipkins called in the police yesterday to ensure we are "getting the sort of cooperation we really need".

Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church. Photo / Alex Burton

Hipkins also talked about the challenges with the mini-cluster and those who don't accept the science.



The consequence of these challenges is that Covid-19 has now spread in the community, meaning the tail of the outbreak may continue for weeks longer than it otherwise would have.

The Government's messaging has been clear about the deadliness of Covid-19 and the seriousness of the outbreak, and it can do little to stop the spread of misinformation or disinformation.

But it is not powerless when it comes to people it suspects of having Covid-19 who refuse testing or may not be fully cooperating.

The power to forcibly quarantine people under the Health Act would be a huge lever to pull, given the initial backlash over moving Covid-infected people and their households to the quarantine facility at the Jet Park Hotel.

The fear was that doing so would deter people from getting tested in the first place.

That fear now seems to have dissipated. Yesterday there were 69 people linked to the cluster at the Jet Park, including 52 out of the 80 active community cases.

If the Government feels there is too much at stake and too many challenges with the Mt Roskill group, that lever remains an option.