A Southland business owner is seeking a "please explain" from BP NZ after the oil and gas giant rolled out its new food brand in the area with the same name and similar logo.

Joyce Kolk operated food truck 'Good Mood Food' near Clifden, Southland, since late 2015, and was surprised when she discovered the same name at a nearby BP.

BP's "Good Mood Food" logo, left, and Joyce Kolk's "Good Mood Food" logo, right. Photo / BP.com/Joyce Kolk

Her daughter, who works in nearby Invercargill, noticed it three weeks ago.

"I thought 'what the hell'? It doesn't take much to google a name to figure out who is using it," said Kolk.

BP NZ's website described its brand as a "new in-store food hub".

Kolk's name and logo were developed and designed in late 2015 when their food truck business launched.

Meanwhile BP's "Good Mood Food" brand was initially established at five BP Connect sites in September 2018 - now it is available at 89 sites across New Zealand.

Kolk said the name was not the only problem – she said the logo looked similar to hers as well, featuring the three words stacked on top of each other.

Kolk had their logo put on the side of their food truck and had it printed on T-shirts and hats she and other staff wore.

While Kolk did not believe the BP brand would provide much competition as her food truck was well established in the area, she said BP should have at least searched if anyone else was using it.

She did not want her business associated with BP.

"It just would have been a nice courtesy for them to say we're opening up something with the same name."

Kolk had not trademarked her logo as she knew others around New Zealand and the world used the name - but, until recently, no one else used the name locally and in the same sector.

She said her family were considering what to do next although from her perspective the biggest problem was the "lack of respect".

"We are only small but we still have to earn a crust too."

The NZ Herald asked BP NZ for a response to this and asked specifically what efforts it went to to establish if others were using the brand as well as when exactly it was rolled out in the area.

BP has so far not responded.