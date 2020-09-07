Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to Tauranga as part of Labour's campaign ahead of this year's general election.

She has been welcomed on to the papakainga development site in Welcome Bay by local iwi this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting a papakainga development site in Welcome Bay this morning. Photo / George Novak

She has visited a newly-blessed completed build, commenting that the development had a beautiful outlookt o people working on the site. Due to tikanga protocol, the Prime Minister would not go into any undeveloped site as Māori custom dictates women could not enter an unfinished building until it is blessed.

The Māori housing project is being built by ABC Homes, a Māori small business enterprise that took up the wage subsidy during the first Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

Advertisement

The development is run by the Ranginui 12 Trust and ABC Homes. The trust has previously received $2.7 million in funding to build nine new dwellings as part of the papakainga. The housing, once complete, will be available to rent to whānau.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is welcomed on site at the Ranginui development site this morning. Photo / George Novak

Ardern has several events planned for her day in the city.

Ardern was yesterday in Rotorua, where she announced plans to introduce Matariki as a national public holiday.

It was Labour's second election policy pitch – the first was at the party's campaign launch on August 8.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting a papakainga development site in Welcome Bay this morning. Photo / George Novak

Due to the re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community, Ardern was forced to push the election – and by extension the election campaign – back.

During the launch of the re-election campaign, Ardern announced a $300 million package to protect struggling workers and businesses from the worst impacts of Covid-19.

Today, Ardern is expected to make her third announcement.

This year's election will be held on October 17.

Advertisement

More to come.