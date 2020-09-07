A motorist is critically injured after a serious crash on the Southern motorway, forcing the closure of two lanes.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound lane after a single car rolled near Redoubt Rd.

All northbound lanes were being closed after the 3pm crash.

UPDATE 3:50PM

UPDATE 3:50PM

A St John spokeswoman said one person suffering critical injuries has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

One ambulance and one manager responded to the crash, she said.

SH1 is currently closed between Redoubt Rd and East Tamaki Rd, Waka Kotahi/NZTA says.

Both lanes northbound are blocked adjacent to the Ti Irirangi Drive on-ramp, the organisation says.

"Please delay your journey or use an alternative route," it advised motorists.

Traffic is quickly building in the area as emergency services attend to the crash.

Photo / Waka Kotahi/NZTA

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was at the scene.

"Two lanes of the motorway are currently blocked, and motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if they can," she said.

Fire and emergency services are on site, a spokesman confirmed.