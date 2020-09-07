Both lanes northbound on the Southern Motorway are closed following a serious crash near Ōtara.

NZTA is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:10PM

A serious crash is BLOCKING lanes (northbound) on the Southern Mwy adjacent to the Ti Irirangi Dr on-ramp. Traffic is building in the area quickly and emergency services on-site. Avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/nOhS3bAlfn — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 7, 2020

Both lanes northbound are blocked adjacent to the Ti Irirangi Dr on-ramp, the organisation says.

SH1 is currently closed between Redoubt Rd and East Tamaki Rd, according to

Waka Kotahi/NZTA's website.

Advertisement

"Please delay your journey or use an alternative route," it advised motorists.

Traffic is quickly building in the area as emergency services attend the crash.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to the scene around 3.10pm but wasn't yet able to provide further information.

Fire and emergency services are on site, a spokesman confirmed.