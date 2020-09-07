Both lanes northbound on the Southern Motorway are closed following a serious crash near Ōtara.
NZTA is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Both lanes northbound are blocked adjacent to the Ti Irirangi Dr on-ramp, the organisation says.
SH1 is currently closed between Redoubt Rd and East Tamaki Rd, according to
Waka Kotahi/NZTA's website.
Advertisement
"Please delay your journey or use an alternative route," it advised motorists.
Traffic is quickly building in the area as emergency services attend the crash.
A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to the scene around 3.10pm but wasn't yet able to provide further information.
Fire and emergency services are on site, a spokesman confirmed.