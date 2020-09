A pedestrian is trapped after being struck by a bus in central Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Pitt St and Karangahape Rd shortly before 10pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were working to free the trapped pedestrian.

A police spokeswoman said it was unclear how seriously the person had been injured.

"Roads around the incident are closed and diversions are in place," she said.

The serious crash unit has been advised of the incident.