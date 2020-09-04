Satellite footage has captured what appears to be koru forming in the clouds above New Zealand.

We were chuffed to spot these beautiful Von Karmen Votices drifting passed Auckland this morning. One of the perks of having a view from 36,000km! ^AH pic.twitter.com/uUO9d3sUk1 — MetService (@MetService) September 4, 2020

The clouds were captured by MetService drifting past Auckland earlier this morning.

The footage was taken from 36,000km.

Last weekend a Kiwi pilot captured an incredible cloud formation over the South Island.

@WeatherWatchNZ 20 years flying, this is the most impressive cloud I have seen. 15000ft Central Otago pic.twitter.com/AEbn5wNVgc — Geoff Beckett (@beckett_geoff) August 29, 2020

Pilot Geoff Beckett was flying over the Otago region heading to Invercargill and told the Herald he had never seen anything more impressive in his years of aviation.

He tagged in WeatherWatch.co.nz to the stunning photo.

WeatherWatch chief executive Philip Duncan tweeted that the image and cloud formation were "mind-blowing" and "unreal".

"It's absolutely mind-blowing, Geoff. Unreal! Each layer so neatly and perfectly stacked. I've never seen a photo like this in my life!"