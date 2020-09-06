At Mahia Golf Club, the members call it their own "piece of paradise".

But few outside of the volunteers that run the Hawke's Bay links course would have considered it worthy of a mention the in the same breath as the likes of Augusta.

Until now. This week it was recognised as one of the best nine-hole courses in the world.

Mahia placed 31st in Golf magazine's top 50 stand-alone nine-hole courses worldwide, a category won by Royal Worlington & Newmarket Golf Course in Suffolk, England.

The coastal course is one of just three New Zealand courses listed in the magazine's top-100 "short" courses.

Split into three categories, Arrowtown and The Hills featured in the courses under 6000-yards and par-3 courses respectively. Augusta National's famed par-3 course found its way onto the par-3 list.

Mahia Golf Course president Maraea Wesche said it was a "big surprise" to be named on the list, but it was amazing.

"It's amazing to be recognised as a volunteer-based club. We're just lucky to have experienced members in our mix," she said.

Advertisement

Wesche said the volunteer-run course is the only surviving full-time sports club operating in the area.

She said she and her team pride themselves on their "sleek greens and formidable coastal layout".

"We look to create an experience of the best kept links course in the land," she said. "All our hard work is evident.

"And we're committed to making sure we're still around for many more generations to come."

The club was formed in 1974 by locals, before an upgrade in 1984.

The seaside course, on Ormond Drive, Mahia, was the only Kiwi entry in the top 100 9-hole courses category.

Golf magazine said Mahia Golf Course was like taking a step back in time, demonstrating "golf at its purest".

Mahia Golf Course is entirely run by volunteers. Photo / Supplied

Wesche said the course's shoreline scenery is like no other, helping to attract a wide range of customers.

Advertisement

"Our best feature is the coastal swept landscape with unforgiving winds," she said. "At times it feels like you are in the winter depths of Scotland.

"Our hospitality is hard to beat too. We're a typically rural club and have families that have been around since the start, which brings a very homely and welcoming vibe."

Wesche added: "Being able to watch the sunset from our clubhouse after a game of golf is pretty special too."

During Covid-19 lockdown, the course remained open to members only with no flags, two-foot gimmes, contract tracing and play alone rules in place.

Since then, Wesche said there has been an increase in memberships.

"We see an increase of memberships each summer, with Mahia being an attractive summer holiday destination," she said.

"We've always had great people helping out to make our course what it is today – including a very experienced grounds keeper who is very meticulous with the greens."

Wesche, who has been actively involved with the course for 10 years, hopes for more accolades in the future.

"I'm only a spring chicken in golf years with lots still to learn, especially compared to some of my fellow golf friends that I look up to," she said.

"I look forward to many years of playing to come, at our very own piece of paradise."