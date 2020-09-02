A livestock ship sailing from Napier to China with two New Zealand crew members on-board has reportedly gone missing off the coast of Japan.

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4.45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea, an area being affected by Typhoon Maysak.

NHK World Japan reported that the Panamian registered cargo ship issued the distress signal at 1.40am Wednesday Japan time from a ship about 185km west of Amami Oshima in southwest Japan.

It reported that the coast guard has sent out patrol ships to search the area.

Advertisement

Livestock carrier goes missing in the East China Sea



The GULF LIVESTOCK 1 has disappeared, probably hit by high waves & strong winds caused by typhoon #MAYSAK, our data shows. The search for the livestock carrier in load began as concern for the safety of 43 crew onboard rises pic.twitter.com/6H3yGOkUqr — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) September 2, 2020

The ship departed Napier on August 14 carrying 5800 cows and reportedly 43 crew members including two people from New Zealand, 39 from the Phillipines, one from Australia and one from Singapore.

It was expected to arrive in China on September 3.

Japanese media and several marine tracking websites have reported the missing ship.

NHK World reported that at shortly before 7pm Wednesday Japan time Japan's Defense Ministry said crew on a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat-like object in the waters near where the signal was sent and a person in a lifejacket nearby.

New Zealand's Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has been briefed on the missing ship.

Because it was an overseas incident, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs was the lead agency, a spokesperson said.

Safe Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald said it highlighted the risk of exporting live cattle. The cows are "likely all pregnant", she said.