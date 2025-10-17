Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Wellington teacher found not guilty of historical student abuse allegations

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A teacher has been found not guilty by Judge Bill Hastings on all seven charges she faced in relation to historical sexual abuse against a student.

A teacher has been found not guilty by Judge Bill Hastings on all seven charges she faced in relation to historical sexual abuse against a student.

WARNING: This story contains details of alleged sexual abuse

A teacher accused of sexually abusing a student two decades ago has been acquitted on all seven charges she faced.

The woman, whose name is suppressed, denied charges of sexually assaulting the boy, who was a student at the school where

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save