Fire crews are battling a massive blaze in Māngere at a Tourism Holding Ltd campervan workshop near Auckland Airport.

Up to 70 firefighters and 14 trucks from around Auckland have been called out to the blaze. Thick, black smoke is billowing across a stretch of the motorway near the fire.

Firefighters are tackling the large blaze using three aerial mounted hoses and numerous ground crews.

Other firefighters are keeping watch of a fleet of rental camper vans parked next to the burning building.

Firefighters had to cut a wire security fence and shift up to 2O rental vans parked at the front to reach the fire burning in the back of the building.

Incident controller Richard Twomey said firefighters winched and drove vans to safety that were blocking access to the blaze that broke out in the rear of the large workshop.

Thick smoke is billowing near Auckland Airport after 19 fire crews battle a blaze at a car yard. Photo / Lynley Ward

Twomey said no one was at the site when the blaze started earlier today. A building alarm had alerted firefighters to the blaze.

"We tried to fight it internally but the fire was well involved and had gone through the building," said Twomey.

Fire crews were called to reports of a building fire on Richard Pearse Drive just after 5am.

THL chief executive Grant Webster said today's blaze was another blow on the back of a terrible year.

"It's 2020!"

"This year is certainly teaching us resilience and you've just got to get on with it. "

He said the crew who worked at the site were devastated.

But plans were already underway to get back in business by tomorrow, though at a different site.

Webster said while the building had suffered significant damage he believed only a handful of campervans had been lost in the fire.

A section of Richard Pearse drive is closed and the incident is causing headache for commuters in the area.

A resident who lives off nearby Viscount St - about 1.8km away - told the Herald there is a strong smell of smoke in the area.

"That's what woke me up. I thought it was something burning in our house or the neighbours' because it was so strong," Veronica Toelupe Kata said.

"But it's like a street away. There's smoke everywhere outside our area and we can smell it through our whole house - so imagine being right next to it."

Toelupe Kata said there were sirens screaming everywhere outside and roads had already been blocked off.

The first firefighters to arrive quickly labelled the blaze to be a second alarm fire - before it quickly became a third alarm.

Just before 6am, it was bumped up to a fifth alarm blaze.

"We have many crews from Auckland fire station working at this fire," Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

"Please keep clear of all fire-fighting operations," FENZ said.

The blaze, on Auckland's Richard Pearse drive, is at a vehicle storage yard. Photo / Lynley Ward

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said when firefighters first arrived they found the building "well-involved" before it quickly became a more serious situation.

The building is a car-storage facility, he said, and road closures around the area have been put up as firefighters battle the blaze. Police are helping with roadblocks, he said.

Nicholson said no injuries have been reported at this stage.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he said. However, a fire investigator is now also at the scene.