An executive banker responsible for arrogant and bizarre alcohol-fuelled antics on board an international flight, including abusive threats to sack an Australian Federal Police officer, has faced court.

Citibank Sydney managing director Thomas Hasan Dubmore Cribb, 39, who an Australian court said had enjoyed a "stellar career", unleashed mayhem in the final hour of an Auckland to Sydney flight on February 21.

Thomas Cribb, a banker with Citibank, has been placed on good behaviour bond without conviction.

Cribb pleaded guilty to the obstruction of a Commonwealth officer and failing to comply with crew instructions.

The agreed set of facts reveal that as the flight began to descend the Surry Hills single father enjoyed a scotch before ignoring standard in-flight safety rules. Cribb pestered the man sitting in front of him, had a loud phone conversation when electronic devices weren't allowed, and ignored five requests from a flight attendant to return to his seat as he "just needed to p***".

Australian Federal Police officers were called to meet the flight and remove Cribb, described as being "belligerent and aggressive". He made a scene as he left, whining it was "highly embarrassing" and demanded to see the supervisor.

"You have no idea who I am, you don't realise how big a mistake you've made," he said.

The aggressive behaviour continued to build with Cribb saying "I can't believe this is Australia" before unleashing a tirade of abuse at a federal police officer.

"You're gone, I'm taking your badge, you've just f***ed up. I'm taking your job, you think you've got power, you're nothing."

Thomas Cribb was met by police on landing in Sydney where he was described as belligerent and aggressive. Photo / James D Morgan, file

As police went to arrest the angry man, he tried to escape, kicking out at two officers as he was held on the ground.

A series of character references painted the corporate giant as "a gentle soul", with Cribb's lawyer describing the actions as "bizarre" and being out of character.

Cribb told police he wouldn't talk until he could call his lawyer but later apologised for injuring a police officer's thumb.

The court heard a mix of booze and anti-anxiety medication played a role in the wild antics, with the banker hauled before the Citibank board and now regularly seeing a psychologist.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson, in considering Cribb's remorse, lack of criminal history and positive steps to rehabilitation, placed him on a good behaviour bond without conviction.