National leader Judith Collins' husband is personally attacking the Prime Minister on social media - but Collins says she is not responsible for his actions.

David Wong-Tung has been regularly sharing memes on Facebook from a page called the National Party's Meme Working Group, including one comparing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Marvel character The Incredible Hulk.

The meme, showing Ardern tinged green and labelled 'The Incredible Sulk', is captioned:

"Don't make me angry. You won't like me when I'm angry."

Collins today told media she wouldn't have shared what her husband had online.

Advertisement

"We've been together for 41 years. I've never been able to get him to do anything I tell him to do," she said.

"I've just said to him, 'Well it's not something I would do'. But he's an adult and he makes his own decisions."

Another meme shared today by Wong-Tung parodies the Government's Covid-19 messaging, but instead of a Covid-linked advertisement people are urged to "United against CINDY-20."

Collins said Wong-Tung expressed his own views, not hers.

"He's one of the least sexist people I know," she said.

"He's married to me - how could he be sexist?"

But some social media users have taken a different stance, labelling Wong-Tung's actions as misogynistic personal attacks on the Prime Minister.

Former senior adviser to the Labour Party, Neale Jones, posted on Twitter that he could "scarcely believe" Wong-Tung was resharing the memes.

Advertisement

Imagine if Clark Gayford published anything remotely this toxic and personal about Judith Collins. https://t.co/UoeDeJqWDD — Neale Jones (@nealejones) August 31, 2020

"Imagine if Clark Gayford [sic] published anything remotely this toxic and personal about Judith Collins," he posted.

Gayford is Prime Minister Ardern's fiance.