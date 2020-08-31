With Auckland now out of lockdown and in its "new new normal" of alert level 2.5, the Ministry of Health is set to reveal how many new cases of Covid-19 there are.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director of public health Caroline McElnay will give the daily 1pm press briefing.

Epidemiologists and the Government have warned the Auckland cluster will continue to grow - but the key is whether all the cases can be connected.

There were just two new cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday – both linked to the Auckland cluster, which is now 135 people.

Ten people were in hospital, two of whom were in ICU.

McElnay said yesterday that the spread of the virus within New Zealand was under control.

"There may be some further cases that would continue to occur within the community, but our level of comfort with the control of the cluster is high."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "highly likely" that proactive tests would reveal even more community transmission cases in the coming weeks.

And it is because the Auckland cluster continues to grow that the Government moved the city into, what she described as, level 2.5.

This is not an official alert level, rather a heightened version of the level 2 Auckland has already experienced.

A review of level 2 would be done by September 6, Ardern said.

"We will see cases from this cluster for some time to come."

