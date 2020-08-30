Evacuations are under way near Twizel in the Mackenzie District as a fast-moving scrub fire moves through the region.

A spokesperson said fire and Emergency received many calls today at 11.25 regarding a fire off the Mt Cook Rd near Dusky trail.

Four helicopters are being used to contain a blaze.

The fire was moving at a fast pace, and had a 2km fire front, a spokesperson said.

Police are evacuating those living in houses on State highway 80.

It was first reported the fire started in a grassy area.

The fire has now spread to a forestry plantation because of strong winds.

Multiple crews from Omarama, Otematata, Lake Tekapo, Burkes Pass and a command unit from Timaru were at the scene.

The road is closed to the public.