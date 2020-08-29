Incorrect messaging telling people in West and South Auckland to get tested even if they don't have symptoms has resulted in people queuing up at testing stations today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she is angry about the "important message" which was published online at about 5pm yesterday.

"If you're in South or West Auckland, or if you have a greater risk of poor health outcomes if you were to get Covid-19, even if you don't have symptoms, please have a test," said the messaging.

However, at today's press conference the Prime Minister was quick to say that wasn't the case and it was only people who were showing symptoms that should be tested.

"We are not asking 700,000 people to get a test," she said.

"It's a mistake."

That mistake resulted in queues of cars snaking out from a Covid-19 testing site in Massey West Auckland.

A witness at a testing station in Massey, said cars were around the corner stretching onto Triangle Rd soon after the station opened at 8am this morning.

A busy morning at the Covid 19 testing station at the Massey community hub. Photo / Alex Burton

Another witness told the Herald the testing station was a lot busier than it was yesterday and the majority of people were wearing face masks.

Testing will continue till 4pm. They are expecting over 150 vehicles as Auckland prepares to go into level 2 lockdown tomorrow.

Similar queues were seen at a New Lynn testing station where motorists said there were dozens of cars, and it was taking about an hour to get to the front of the queue.

Many West Aucklanders have taken to community groups on Facebook to express their anger, with some residents saying on social media they were glad they "ignored" last nights message.

Health New Lynn said they could not say whether lines were still long or not after today 1pm announcement.

An All-of-Government spokesman said widespread testing remained a critical part of eliminating Covid-19 in communities here.

"Our response to the latest cases in Auckland over the last weeks shows that testing plays a crucial part of our response, especially for those who have been in contact with any confirmed or probable cases," he said.

"We've seen from this resurgence, that a number of workplaces and other social and religious venues have been affected.

"That's why we are encouraging people located in South or West Auckland who have either been in contact with a confirmed or probable case, or has been at one of the workplaces or religious venues, to get tested, even if they don't have symptoms."

Those who have greater risk of poor health outcomes if they were to get the virus are also encouraged to get tested.



"If in doubt, it's best to get a test. Our ability to stop this virus comes down to ensuring we track it and contain it before it spreads further," the spokesman added.

The full, up-to-date list of testing sites in Auckland is at www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

If you have any Covid-19 symptoms you can call Healthline (0800 358 5453) to discuss the steps to getting tested.