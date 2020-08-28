Mother Nature has blessed Auckland with some terrific spring weather on one of the last days of winter, just as the region prepares to leave alert level 3.

The weekend is set to be a pearler, with temperatures today and tomorrow both expected to reach maximums of 18C with some rain.

It could create the greatest test of the current level 3 lockdown, which is scheduled to lift to alert level 2 at 11.59pm tomorrow.

However, there are a couple of key differences to the last time Auckland was in level 2 in May, especially around gathering and masks.

Authorities are telling the public to not break their lockdown obligations this weekend, after the two previous weekends when rules were not followed.

Hordes of people have flocked to Auckland's beaches, skate parks, playgrounds, pump tracks, and even exercise stations, angering authorities.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says everyone is looking forward to alert level 2 but we're not at the finish line yet.

"We all need to stick to the rules this weekend and that means staying local and staying home," he said, urging people not to get complacent.

"Doing so will not only help to keep you safe from Covid-19, it will protect other people who may be vulnerable, such as friends and family members."

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr says today will be a mainly fine day with some showers possible this afternoon and early evening.

There is a northwest flow over the upper North Island today which is generating light winds but the skies will be mostly clear.

The story would be slightly different tomorrow for the City of Sails, Kerr said.

Westerly winds will start to pick up from the afternoon as the northwest flow starts to weaken. There is also a chance of a weak shower or two.

The coldest the mercury is set to drop in Auckland today is 9C, and 11C tomorrow.

During the first weekend of the latest level 3 period, scores of people enjoyed the sunny weather and warm temperatures that graced the region.

Large crowds could be seen at beaches in Takapuna, Kohimarama and St Heliers, and not many people were heeding the Prime Minister's advice to wear a mask while out in public.

There would be a strong police presence throughout the region this weekend, Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said.

Most people have been doing the right thing. However, the police would be there to engage with anyone breaking the rules, she said.

"For any serious breaches, police have enforcement options available to them," Malthus said.

"We'll be patrolling sites like the Grey Lynn pump track, Mission Bay playground and the Victoria Skate Park and reminding people that they remain closed at alert level 3."

• Non-compliance of the level 3 rules can be reported to police by phoning 105 or visiting covid19.govt.nz/compliance online.