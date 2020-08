Two people are dead and three others are in hospitals after a horror night on the country's roads.

A woman died in Kaitaia when her car crashed on Pukepoto Rd, and two passengers are in hospital with moderate injuries.

In the South Island, a pedestrian was killed after crash with a vehicle on State Highway 65 at 1.30am in the Tasman District.

And in South Taranaki a person is in Whanganui Hospital after a single-car crash in Okaiawa at around nine last night.