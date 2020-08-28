Twenty years ago today, Christine and Amber Lundy were brutally murdered in their Palmerston North home. Husband and father Mark Lundy remains in jail after being convicted of their savage slayings. But he still says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The first trial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It was so unbelievable"

The stains on the polo shirt

The Privy Council shock

Lundy's fight goes on

The Lundy murders - a timeline