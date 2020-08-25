One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in Taupō overnight.

"There was an incident in Taupō early this morning where a person was badly injured," a police spokeswoman said.

The incident happened on Kahurangi Drive, however police could not provide any other information at this stage.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were to the sent the scene just before 2am and one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

More to come.