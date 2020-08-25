One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in Taupō overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a property on Kahurangi Drive around 2am.

"On arrival, a man in his 20s was located with a critical wound to his abdomen and was taken to hospital."

"Police are following lines of inquiry to determine who was responsible, and there is not thought to be any risk to the wider public," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were to the sent the scene just before 2am and one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.