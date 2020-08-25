Firefighters are tackling a house fire on Abel Smith St, Te Aro, Wellington this evening.

There's about six fire appliances at the scene battling the blaze.

The fire has consumed the entire house and a crowd of people have gathered at a cordon to watch the blaze, with some onlookers taking photos and video of the inferno.

Crowds watched on as fire crews fought the blaze. Photo / Katie Harris

Police arrived at the scene around 6.20pm and the spokeswoman understood they were there to provide traffic control assistance.

NZTA reported the Terrace Tunnel and Arras Tunnel are closed and diversions will be in

place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The property is a famous Wellington landmark – it was designed by William Crichton and was built in 1898.

Once a private hospital, in recent years it has served as a community centre and as a hub for a range of activists and environmental causes.

The property was the scene of a dawn raid by police in 2007 as part of the investigation into allegations of terrorist training camps in the Ureweras.