Since the Covid-19 outbreak escalated in March, there's been around 70 deportations and a further 50 deportation orders served, Immigration New Zealand says.

This comes at a time when the agency is assuring sick overstayers and those unlawfully in the country they won't be targeted for deportation when they get tested for Covid-19.

Despite having been served a deportation order, one overstayer from India says it is impossible to leave New Zealand because he cannot get a flight out.

Vishu Sodhi, 27, first arrived in New Zealand on a visitor visa in September 2016 and successfully obtained a work visa in April 2017 based on his relationship on his second attempt, which was supported by his partner.

Covid-19 care - including diagnosis, testing and treatment - is provided to anyone in NZ who requires it, irrespective of citizenship, visa status or nationality. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"He was granted an open work visa valid to 19 January 2018 and granted a further partnership-based visa which expired on 7 November 2019," an INZ spokeswoman said.

"Mr Sodhi then became liable for deportation as he was unlawfully in New Zealand and as a result, he was served with a deportation order on 1 February 2020."

Sodhi failed in his request for ministerial intervention in February, which meant he remained liable for deportation due to his current unlawful immigration status.

Sodhi said it was impossible for him to travel because of flight limitations and border closures because of Covid-19.

"I talked to immigration and asked how can I go back if there are no flights, but they are not listening me," he said.

Sodhi said he was told he had to leave this week for India, or he will be imprisoned and banned from returning to NZ for five years.

"I have New Zealand citizen partner and we are both stressed as to how to deal this situation. I don't want to lose my partner," he said.

"I really don't understand how I can go back if there are no flights and borders are closed."

Sodhi said he also has a sister here, a permanent resident, who is pregnant and is also feeling stressed because of his situation.

The INZ spokeswoman said it was in contact with Sodhi directly to discuss his case, including arrangements for him to depart NZ.

"As an Indian citizen, Mr Sodhi can also contact the Indian High Commission in Wellington to seek assistance with his repatriation," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is seeking to reassure overstayers their immigration status will not be an issue in Covid-19 testing.

"In NZ, publicly funded Covid-19 related care – including diagnosis, testing and treatment – is provided to anyone who requires it, who has symptoms. This is irrespective of citizenship, visa status, nationality or level of medical insurance coverage," a ministry spokeswoman said.

"All care, including assessment and treatment, is free of charge to the person. This covers all care in primary or secondary settings, including Covid-19 related general practice assessments, community testing, and hospital care."

Last week, Minister of Health Chris Hipkins also said authorities will not use information supplied during Covid-19 testing for immigration purposes.

"We do not want people not to be getting a tested for fear of the repercussions because of their immigration status." Hipkins said.

"What is most important now is the public health response. Go and get a test. We won't use the information they supply for the testing process for immigration process."

For guidance on health issues, call Healthline free on 0800 611 116 or for Covid-19 enquiries – call 0800 358 5453.