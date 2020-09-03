Local Focus asked three Rotorua candidates if New Zealand should tax the rich more in order to help out poorer families.

NZ First candidate Fletcher Tabuteau pointed out that we already do tax the rich more.

"We still need capitalism but we need capitalism with a human face and that's essentially why we chose Labour," Tabuteau said.

National's Todd McClay sees it differently.

"It's not about finding people who earn more and taxing them more, we want them to be productive in society. It's about having a fair tax system where everybody provides fairly," he said.

Labour candidate Claire Mohan didn't answer the question, saying the party had not released its tax policy at the time of being interviewed.

Also standing in the Rotorua electorate:

• Kaya Sparke for the Greens

• Pete Kirkwood for Act

• Alan Tāne Solomon for the New Conservatives

• Karri-Ann Vercoe-Black for One party