By RNZ

Some 16-year-olds are so determined to gain the right to vote, they're taking their case to the High Court.

The members of Make It Sixteen, a youth-led campaign, will have their case heard today.

They say the current voting age of 18 is unjustified age discrimination and it must be changed.

Ella Flavell who is a member of Make It Sixteen told Morning Report the case raised an important principle.

"We believe that this can bring change to New Zealand so that we can have a much more representative democracy and a stronger democracy so we're hoping this will give Parliament the precedent to change."

The outcome of the High Court case would not impact the October election, however, either way it would be useful to have some precedent to work with. The recent Supreme Court case involving prisoner voting rights had provided a good precedent for Parliament to make changes to the legislation, Flavell said.

She was confident 16-year-olds would exercise the right to vote if they were allowed.

"Countries that have currently lowered the voting age, including Austria and Scotland, have seen that 16-year-olds actually voted more than those in their 20s when they were allowed to do so."

She agreed the climate change issue was a driver for younger teenagers becoming more involved in politics. As well, a lot of 16-year-olds were in a more supportive environment whereas older teens were often in a "more chaotic" environment as they left school and started work.

Flavell supported civics education at school so young people could gain an understanding of how Parliament and government worked.