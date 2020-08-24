Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a baby in Auckland over the weekend.

Police confirmed a 3-month-old boy died at the complex.

The confirmation comes after police were called to an apartment block in Manukau just before 12.30pm on Saturday.

Police said at the time that there had been a "sudden death" but the circumstances had not been explained.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau police, said detectives were continuing to make inquiries into the death.

An autopsy examination is due to be carried out today.

"Police will provide an update when we are in a position to do so," she said.

The incident happened at an apartment block on Putney Way, near the Westfield shopping centre in Manukau City, South Auckland.

St John was called to the scene. However, staff referred inquries to police.