A serious crash has closed Malaghans Road near the Millbrook Resort at Arrowtown, near Queenstown.
A Police spokeswoman said emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash. Police were called about 9.20pm.
"The road will be closed, with diversions in place. Motorists should avoid the area if possible," she said.
The incident follows several other fatal crashes in the Queenstown area this year.
