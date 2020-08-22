In March last year, the Herald on Sunday reported on how the police successfully applied to freeze $11m of assets belonging to a Gisborne farmer following a joint investigation with the Inland Revenue Department. Seven months later, IRD laid 38 criminal charges but the farmer was granted name suppression - despite his name being previously published in connection with the case - which lapsed only last month.

The identity of a Gisborne farmer charged with a $16 million tax evasion can now be revealed.

Name suppression has lapsed for John Richard Bracken who was charged in July last year with 38 counts

