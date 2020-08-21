A boatie who went missing from the Mahurangi Harbour has not been seen since Thursday night and police are appealing for sightings of a grey dinghy.

Auckland Police Inspector Peter Raynes said police were notified last night that the man, who lives on a boat in the Mahurangi Harbour, failed to turn up to work yesterday.

Police began searching last night and resumed the search this morning.

"The man's last known contact with someone was on Thursday night," Raynes said.

Advertisement

"The man's boat remains in the Mahurangi Harbour, but a search last night of his boat and other boats in the area has failed to locate the man, who's aged in his 60s."

His grey dinghy, which is usually tethered to the boat, was also missing and is yet to be located.

An aerial search was carried out last night by the Police Eagle helicopter and was to resume today with the Coastguard.

Police are appealing for sightings of a grey dinghy like the one pictured in the search for a man in his 60s missing from his home on the Mahurangi Harbour. Photo / Supplied

"A water search was conducted last night involving the Police Maritime Unit and Coastguard Kawau, and the Maritime Unit are resuming their search this morning," Raynes said.

The Police National Dive Squad was also preparing to assist in the search.

Police are appealing for any sightings of a grey dinghy, described as 8-10 feet with an outboard motor, in the Mahurangi Harbour, Kawau Bay or Whangaparāoa Bay areas.

• Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact the Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.