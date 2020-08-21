The weather's expected to be warm in Auckland today and some in the city may be tempted to ignore the alert level 3 restrictions.

Mayor Phil Goff and local board chairs are reminding Aucklanders to stay local and avoid day trips to Waiheke and Great Barrier islands.

Police are also asking people not to travel far from home, and are reminding people they will be out in the community through the weekend.

The Auckland region remains at alert level 3, where Government guidance urges people to stay local for exercise and recreation.

Under level 3, Auckland boaties are reminded that all recreational water-based activities involving sailing boats, motorised craft or motorised equipment, are not permitted. This includes people wishing to sail into and out of the region.

Scuba diving is also not permitted. Kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, wind surfing and paddle boarding are permitted, but it's recommend the Auckland public undertake these activities within 200 metres of shore and stay local.

Water-based activities that present a level of risk that could result in the need for search and rescue services, are discouraged.

Playgrounds, skate and bike parks are closed; people must stay off outdoor exercise equipment, away from basketball hoops and off park benches.

Weather around NZ

Spring is just around the corner and most parts of New Zealand can expect mild and warmer conditions today.

Don't get us wrong, it will still be chilly, but after the Far North was hit by a tornado earlier this week, Saturday should be mostly fine across the country.

Forecaster MetService has no severe weather warnings or watches in place.

That means Aucklanders currently waking to blue skies can expect a high of 17C today with fine spells and isolated showers.

Sunday will then climb even higher on the mercury to 18C. But don't count your chickens too early because cloud will increase over the day, building to "widespread rain" and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, MetService says.

Hamilton and Tauranga residents can expect the same pattern of fine spells and isolated showers today with possible thunder tomorrow afternoon.

Hamilton is set for a high of 17C today and 18C tomorrow, while Tauranga is set for 18C on both days this weekend.

In the North, the thunder might come a bit earlier, however.

Whangārei is looking at fine spells and a high of 19C today, but showers will develop from the afternoon and turn to possible thunder and hail later.

Sunday afternoon is also set to be a rainy 19C with possible thunderstorms.

In the south east, Napier is looking peachy today with 19C and fine skies, before hitting a high of 17C on Sunday with fine spells and the odd shower.

New Plymouth in the west is set for fine spells mixed with cloud and rain across the weekend and highs of 16C.

Wellington residents, meanwhile, should get outside and enjoy the chilly but fine winter weekend heading their way.

Today is set for a fine and clear high of 15C, while tomorrow is heading for fine spells mixed with one or two showers and a high of 16C, MetService says.

In the South Island, Blenheim is looking set for a fine weekend, while Christchurch can expect morning fog and cloud today before clearing to fine spells and a high of 13C this afternoon.

Saturday is looking fine and warmer for much of the country, including out on the ski slopes. Photo / 123rf

Sunday might be one better spent indoors, however, as Christchurch residents can expect patchy drizzle and a high of 13C.

Dunedin residents likewise can expect patchy drizzle and fog this morning to break away and reveal fine spells this afternoon with a high of 13C. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 11C.

Invercargill can expect a similar pattern, and highs of 13C today and 14C tomorrow.

The weekend should also bring a great chance to hit the slopes in Queenstown where cloud gives way to fine spells this afternoon and a high of 14C. Cloud is set to increase tomorrow with the possibility of rain and a high of 13C.